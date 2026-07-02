The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast mostly cloudy skies across the country for Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2026

Coastal and southern areas can expect light to moderate rain, while the middle sector including Kumasi and Koforidua faces thunderstorms

GMet warned of rough sea conditions, urging fishermen and boat travellers to exercise caution

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2026, warning of overcast conditions and rain across much of the country.

Cloud cover will dominate the skies throughout the afternoon and into the evening, though some areas will see brief spells of sunshine.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon, July 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents along the coast and in southern Ghana should prepare for persistent cloud cover accompanied by occasional light to moderate rainfall. T

These wet conditions are expected to continue beyond the evening hours, with rain likely to persist along the coastline overnight.

Further inland across the middle sector, including Kumasi and Koforidua, skies will remain largely overcast with intermittent thunderstorms and rain expected during the afternoon period.

GMet's forecast for Northern Ghana

Conditions in the north and the transition zone will be comparatively more variable. A combination of sunshine and cloud is anticipated, though isolated thunderstorms or rain remain possible from late afternoon through the night.

Overnight, the south and middle zones of the country will stay heavily clouded, with coastal rainfall continuing. Northern areas will experience a calmer mix of sun and cloud, although some localities may still encounter isolated storm activity.

GMet also issued a caution for maritime activities, noting that the sea will be rough on Thursday. Fishermen and those travelling by boat have been urged to take care before venturing out.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Over 22,000 people affected by Adabraka dloods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported thatmMore than 22,000 people across Adabraka and surrounding communities were affected by devastating floods on June 29, 2026.

Assembly Member Hendrick Noble Kinnah said over 2,000 households in Odawna, Asylum Down, Official Town and parts of Osu sustained damage.

Authorities began removing flood-damaged goods from Odawna market, which has more than 4,000 shops and stalls, to prevent resale.

Source: YEN.com.gh