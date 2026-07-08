A Sunyani High Court issued a 10-day injunction on July 7, 2026, stopping the NPP's Sunyani East Constituency Executive elections

Justice Winnie Amoatey-Owusu restrained the Electoral Commission and the NPP from conducting the polls scheduled for July 11 and 12, 2026

Two NPP members filed the suit that triggered the court order, with the elections now on hold pending the determination of the case

A Sunyani High Court has placed a temporary halt on the New Patriotic Party's Sunyani East Constituency Executive elections, blocking polls that were set to take place within days.

The court order, dated July 7, 2026, was issued by Justice Winnie Amoatey-Owusu, who restrained both the Electoral Commission and the NPP from proceeding with the elections originally scheduled for July 11 and 12, 2026.

The Sunyani High Court halts the NPP Sunyani East Constituency executive elections. Photo credit: New Patriotic Party & Electoral Commission of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Asaase Radio reported the development on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Court places 10-day injunction on NPP elections

The injunction, which spans 10 days, was triggered by a suit brought before the court by two members of the party.

The elections will remain suspended until the substantive case is heard and determined.

No further details regarding the specific grievances raised in the suit have been made public at the time of publication.

The Sunyani East development adds to the legal scrutiny surrounding internal party processes ahead of the NPP's broader organisational activities.

Courts in Ghana have previously been called upon to adjudicate disputes over constituency-level elections, reflecting the competitive nature of grassroots party politics.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees such internal party elections, is among the parties named in the restraining order and is equally bound by the injunction.

Read the Facebook post by Asaase Radio below:

NPP sets date for National Delegates Conference

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP had fixed Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the date for its National Delegates Conference to elect new national officers.

The decision was taken by the National Executive Committee and approved by the National Council at a meeting held on June 25, 2026.

The party also opened a constitutional amendment process, with proposals due at NPP headquarters or by email before July 17, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh