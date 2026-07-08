The NPP has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the date for its National Delegates Conference to elect new national officers

The decision was taken by the National Executive Committee and approved by the National Council at a meeting held on June 25, 2026

The party also opened a constitutional amendment process, with proposals due at NPP headquarters or by email before July 17, 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the date for its National Delegates Conference, at which delegates will vote to elect new national officers.

A letter dated July 8, 2026, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, stated that the date was fixed in accordance with Article 10(1) of the NPP Constitution.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announces the date for the party's National Delegates Conference to elect new officers. Photo credit: Justin Kodua Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The National Executive Committee first took the decision, which was subsequently approved by the National Council at a meeting held on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The conference will be held at the national level and will centre primarily on the election of new national officers.

The party described the exercise as central to its commitment to constitutional governance and internal democratic processes.

"As the Party prepares for its National Delegates Conference, it remains committed to constitutionalism, internal democracy, and the rule of law, ensuring adherence to the Party Constitution and its democratic traditions," the statement read.

The September conference is widely expected to shape the NPP's internal reorganisation as the party positions itself ahead of future national elections.

NPP invites constitutional amendment proposals

Alongside the conference announcement, Justin Kodua Frimpong formally invited submissions for proposed amendments to the party's constitution, citing Article 19(2) as the basis for the process.

Party members and stakeholders have been directed to submit their proposals either in person to the Office of the General Secretary at NPP National Headquarters in Accra-North or electronically via nppconstitutional.amendment@gmail.com. The deadline for all submissions is Friday, July 17, 2026.

The party said the constitutional review is aimed at strengthening its structures, improving internal democratic processes and promoting more effective governance within the organisation.

Read the NPP statement on Facebook below:

Wontumi enters NPP national chairmanship race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chairman Wontumi had announced his bid to become National Chairman of the NPP.

He said that his decision came after seeking divine direction and consulting party elders and loved ones.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman added that his ambition is to unite and strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh