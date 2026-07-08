The EC Staff Union petitioned Chairperson Jean Mensa to suspend the ongoing recruitment of a new Director of Finance over transparency concerns

The Union alleged the recruitment process was initiated without Commission approval and may have been designed to favour a specific individual

Staff accused the Chairperson of centralising authority, claiming the Commission has not held a formal meeting in nearly three years

The Electoral Commission (EC) Staff Union has petitioned EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, demanding the suspension of an ongoing recruitment exercise for the position of Director of Finance amid allegations of procedural irregularities.

The petition, signed by Richard Agorkor, accused Mensa of launching the recruitment process without the requisite approval of the full Commission.

Electoral Commission staff have tabled some concerns to Jean Mensa. Credit: Electoral Commission Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Director of Finance position, which has reportedly remained vacant for approximately eight years, was advertised on 10 June 2026, with a deadline for applications set at 25 June 2026.

The Chronicle reported that the union raised specific objections to the inclusion of a maximum age limit of 55 years in the job advertisement, alleging the criterion was deliberately crafted to benefit one Henry George Ashong, an individual the Union claims maintains a close relationship with the Chairperson.

The union argued that filling such a critical role, one central to overseeing the Commission's financial management, requires deliberation and formal approval at a properly constituted meeting of the full Commission.

It contended that bypassing this process runs contrary to constitutional governance requirements.

Other concerns from EC staff

Beyond the recruitment dispute, the petition raised broader governance concerns, accusing Mensa of progressively concentrating administrative authority in her office.

The union alleged that major policy and administrative decisions have routinely been made without collective input from commission members.

Among the more serious allegations is the claim that the commission, which has lost key staff in recent years, has gone nearly three years without convening a formal meeting to address significant policy or administrative matters.

The union argued this pattern of conduct weakens institutional governance and erodes the principle of collective decision-making that should guide the Commission's operations.

The petitioners maintained that the recruitment process should be suspended immediately pending proper deliberation and authorisation by the commission as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh