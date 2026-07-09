A galamsey operator at Ahafo Kukuom threatened to arm himself and attack government officials after NAIMOS destroyed his illegal mining site

The operator said authorities burned their tools and equipment, leaving workers without a source of income

A viral video captured the threat, in which the operator warned the government to 'be ready' for armed attacks on officials

A galamsey operator at Ahafo Kukuom has issued a direct threat against government officials following the destruction of his illegal mining site by the National Interdisciplinary Anti-Galamsey and Mining Operations Squad (NAIMOS).

The threat was captured in a video that has since gone viral, showing the operator speaking after authorities dismantled the site and burned the equipment used to carry out the illegal mining.

A galamsey operator threatens to attack government officials after NAIMOS destroyed his illegal mining site at Ahafo Kukuom. Photo credit: @weloveGhana/X.

Source: Twitter

Galamsey operator vows armed retaliation

In the footage, the illegal mining operator expressed fury over the loss of his livelihood, stating that workers at the site had been left with nothing after the intervention.

"They burned the tools we use to work and destroyed our galamsey site. Now we're jobless. The government should be ready because we'll arm ourselves and attack any government officials we see," he said.

The remarks represent one of the most direct and explicit threats to emerge from the ongoing crackdown on illegal small-scale mining across Ghana.

NAIMOS crackdown at Ahafo Kukuom

NAIMOS, the government's inter-agency task force established to combat galamsey, carried out the operation at Ahafo Kukuom as part of a broader national effort to reclaim land and water bodies ravaged by illegal mining activity.

The destruction of equipment is a standard enforcement measure deployed during such operations, aimed at dismantling the operational capacity of illegal mining networks.

Ghana has intensified anti-galamsey operations in recent years, with successive administrations pledging to tackle the environmental damage caused by unregulated mining, particularly in forest reserves and along river bodies.

Watch the video on X below:

NAIMOS soldiers arrest notorious galamsey kingpin

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that soldiers assigned to NAIMOS had arrested a notorious suspected galamsey thug during an operation at an illegal mining site.

The suspect, believed to have previously attacked taskforce operatives, was detained as security personnel dismantled equipment at the site.

An unlicensed pump-action firearm and other weapons were reportedly recovered during the operation.

Source: YEN.com.gh