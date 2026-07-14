Former NPP national chairman Paul Awentami Afoko formally declared his intention to contest for the party's national chairmanship

Afoko said his decision followed extensive consultations with grassroots members, regional leaders, MPs, women, youth, and party elders

The former chairman called for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of the NPP

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Paul Afoko, a former national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has formally declared his candidacy for the position of NPP National Chairman ahead of the party's upcoming internal elections.

Afoko made the announcement at a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, citing extensive consultations with party stakeholders as the basis for his decision.

Paul Afoko formally declares his candidacy for the position of NPP National Chairman ahead of the party's upcoming internal elections. Credit: Awentami Paul Afoko

Source: Facebook

The former chairman said he engaged widely before arriving at his decision, speaking with elders, constituency and regional leaders, women and youth groups, former executives, former government appointees, Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and ordinary party workers.

"I have heard pain. I have heard disappointment. I have heard frustration. But I have also heard hope. I have heard loyalty. I have heard courage. I have heard a strong desire that the New Patriotic Party must rise again."

Afoko framed his declaration as a response to a collective call from within the party rather than a personal ambition, saying the encouragement he received from many well-meaning members and supporters of the NPP was central to his resolve.

Beyond announcing his candidacy, Afoko used the occasion to press the case for leadership anchored in the foundational principles and democratic ideals of the NPP, signalling that his campaign would be built around restoring the party's core identity.

"It is after these extensive consultations that I am here today to formally announce my intention to offer myself, subject to the rules of the party, for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party," he stated.

Afoko was notably indefinitely suspended as national chairman of the opposition NPP in 2015, following allegations by some party supporters that he had undermined then-flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo during the lead-up to the 2016 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh