Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, 22, declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South seat under the Base Movement Ghana

The law student cited youth unemployment, poor roads, weak healthcare, and digital exclusion among 12 key issues facing the constituency

Michaels pledged to create youth jobs, empower female entrepreneurs, and work with traditional leaders to develop the area

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A 22-year-old law student has declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election, standing on the ticket of the newly formed Base Movement Ghana.

Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, made the announcement in Kumasi on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Meet the 22-year-old law student, Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, eyeing the Manhyia South parliamentary seat. Photo credit: @askghana/X.

Source: Twitter

Positioning herself as a fresh voice for a constituency, young law student believes has been neglected by its current representatives.

Michaels said her decision to enter politics came from a direct understanding of what residents face in their daily lives, having experienced those same conditions herself.

"I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers," she said.

She was equally candid about why she had chosen to align with a new political platform rather than one of Ghana's established parties, arguing that existing representatives have consistently placed partisan considerations above the actual needs of the constituency.

"I proudly identify with the Base Movement Ghana because it is committed to putting Ghana first, empowering citizens, promoting accountability and creating opportunities for all," she added.

Okordie outlines her vision for Manhyia South

Okordie outlined 12 critical challenges facing Manhyia South, with high youth unemployment, deteriorating road infrastructure, poor sanitation, inadequate healthcare funding, and digital exclusion among the most pressing.

Her development agenda centres on attracting investment to the area, generating employment opportunities for young people, and providing practical support for women in business.

She also indicated that building strong working relationships with traditional and religious leaders would be a cornerstone of her approach to constituency development.

At 22, Okordie would be among the youngest candidates to contest a parliamentary seat in Ghana's recent political history, and her entry into the race signals a broader generational push for new voices in the country's legislature.

Watch the video on X below:

The Base Movement launches headquarters

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the newly established political party, ‘The Base Movement’, had launched their headquarters.

A viral video showed a clean two-storey structure with glass railings and a swimming pool, among others, believed to be the office of the party.

Ghanaians who came across the footage have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing controversial comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh