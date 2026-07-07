New car, furniture and rent: How DVLA NSS personnel spent GH¢308,300 MoMo theft money
- An NSS worker posted to the DVLA, Ebenezer Ghartey, pleaded not guilty to stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transfers
- An audit uncovered that Ghartey systematically siphoned funds from his supervisor's MTN merchant account between March 31 and May 20, 2026
- Ghartey told police he used the stolen funds to pay rent, cover a sibling's school fees, and purchase a Hyundai Elantra and household appliances
The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000 bail to a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel attached to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ebenezer Ghartey, who is facing charges of stealing GH¢308,300 through illicit Mobile Money transactions.
According to a report by Graphic Online, the fraud first came to light on May 22, 2026 when Ghartey's supervisor detected an unauthorised GH¢3,000 withdrawal from her MTN merchant account.
MTN MoMo transaction records subsequently pointed to Ghartey as the person responsible. A formal audit spanning March 31 to May 20, 2026 then uncovered that a total of GH¢308,300 had been channelled into his personal account over that period.
The Cantonments Police moved in and placed him under arrest.
How NSS personnel carried out MoMo fraud
Prosecution told the court that Ghartey acknowledged the offence in his caution statement to investigators.
He explained that, as an NSS personnel, he received no salary and had turned to the stolen funds to address pressing financial obligations, including rent payments and school fees for a sibling.
Beyond those personal costs, Ghartey also spent a considerable portion of the money on a significant purchasing spree. Items acquired included a Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a 50-inch Samsung television, a lounge furniture set, a dining set, an air conditioner, and a washing machine.
The court admitted Ghartey to bail at GH¢100,000 following his not-guilty plea. The case will return before the Accra Circuit Court on August 4, 2026, when proceedings are expected to advance further.
MTN MoMo fraudster loses his cool
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a MoMo scammer’s conversation with a woman had gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.
The woman showed composure and wit, pretending to cooperate while frustrating the fraudster until he lost his cool.
The viral exchange raised awareness and also reminded Ghanaians of the growing risk of Momo fraud, and how to approach it.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.