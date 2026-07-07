An NSS worker posted to the DVLA, Ebenezer Ghartey, pleaded not guilty to stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transfers

An audit uncovered that Ghartey systematically siphoned funds from his supervisor's MTN merchant account between March 31 and May 20, 2026

Ghartey told police he used the stolen funds to pay rent, cover a sibling's school fees, and purchase a Hyundai Elantra and household appliances

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000 bail to a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel attached to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ebenezer Ghartey, who is facing charges of stealing GH¢308,300 through illicit Mobile Money transactions.

According to a report by Graphic Online, the fraud first came to light on May 22, 2026 when Ghartey's supervisor detected an unauthorised GH¢3,000 withdrawal from her MTN merchant account.

DVLA NSS personnel allegedly spent GH¢308,300 MoMo theft money on a new car, furniture and paid hs rent. Photo credit: Doug Berry/Getty Images & MTN Ghana.

Source: UGC

MTN MoMo transaction records subsequently pointed to Ghartey as the person responsible. A formal audit spanning March 31 to May 20, 2026 then uncovered that a total of GH¢308,300 had been channelled into his personal account over that period.

The Cantonments Police moved in and placed him under arrest.

How NSS personnel carried out MoMo fraud

Prosecution told the court that Ghartey acknowledged the offence in his caution statement to investigators.

He explained that, as an NSS personnel, he received no salary and had turned to the stolen funds to address pressing financial obligations, including rent payments and school fees for a sibling.

Beyond those personal costs, Ghartey also spent a considerable portion of the money on a significant purchasing spree. Items acquired included a Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a 50-inch Samsung television, a lounge furniture set, a dining set, an air conditioner, and a washing machine.

The court admitted Ghartey to bail at GH¢100,000 following his not-guilty plea. The case will return before the Accra Circuit Court on August 4, 2026, when proceedings are expected to advance further.

MTN MoMo fraudster loses his cool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a MoMo scammer’s conversation with a woman had gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

The woman showed composure and wit, pretending to cooperate while frustrating the fraudster until he lost his cool.

The viral exchange raised awareness and also reminded Ghanaians of the growing risk of Momo fraud, and how to approach it.

Source: YEN.com.gh