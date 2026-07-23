NDC National Organiser Joseph Yamin called on EOCO to wrap up its galamsey investigation into him as quickly as possible

The Attorney General directed EOCO to interrogate Yamin and NDC third Vice Chairman Yakubu Abanga over illegal mining allegations

Yamin's comments came after his name appeared in Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining in Ghana

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser Joseph Yamin has publicly called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to fast-track its investigation into allegations of his involvement in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Yamin made his position known in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, days after Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine issued a directive for EOCO to question both Yamin and NDC third Vice Chairman Yakubu Abanga over their alleged links to illegal mining activities.

NDC's Joseph Yamin urges EOCO to speed up the galamsey investigation against him. Photo credit: Joseph Yamin/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Yamin demands speedy resolution

In a report by GhanaWeb, the NDC National Organiser expressed urgency about concluding the probe, arguing that delays would give political opponents room to weaponise the allegations against him.

"Do you think the Yamin you know will sit down and watch these things just pass? Government institutions have their own way of doing things and getting things done," he told the Adom FM presenter.

He added: "I want to use your medium to say that it should be as fast as possible so that Kodua will not go and sit on their network and talk about Yamin being investigated for galamsey."

Part of Mahama's reset agenda

The interrogation directive forms part of President John Dramani Mahama's Reset Agenda, which targets discipline in Ghana's natural resource management sector.

Among the measures under the agenda is a review of individuals named in a report compiled by Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which documented alleged complicity in illegal mining across various institutions and individuals.

Both Yamin and Abanga were among those whose names featured in the report, prompting the Attorney General to order their questioning by EOCO as authorities seek to act on the report's findings.

Yamin's call for a swift conclusion to the process suggests he is confident the investigation will ultimately clear him, even as the probe remains ongoing.

Yamin accuses anti-illegal mining taskforce of extortion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Yamin had accused the government's anti-illegal mining task force of extorting illegal miners..

He claimed that the task force is profiting from the galamsey menace rather than combating illegal mining.

The NDC official called on President John Mahama to urgently halt all mining operations and impose a national ban.

Source: YEN.com.gh