The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested 49-year-old Rita Konadu in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

The TikToker allegedly made derogatory comments about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in a TikTok video

Authorities are transferring Mamaone to Accra for further interrogation as the case sparks debate about free speech online

Ghana's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested a TikToker over alleged offensive remarks targeting the country's first couple, in a case that has quickly ignited debate across social media.

TikToker Mamaone arrested over alleged offensive remarks about President Mahama and first lady, Lordina Mahama. Image credit: @the_onlymamaone1

Source: Facebook

The suspect, Rita Konadu, 49, who operates under the TikTok handle @the_onlymamaone1 and is widely known as "Mamaone," was picked up at Juaben in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, according to a report by Republic Media.

Authorities allege she published a TikTok video containing derogatory and offensive comments directed at President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

Mamaone Transferred to Accra for Questioning

According to Republic Media, CVET officials have begun making arrangements to transfer Rita Konadu to the capital, where she is expected to face further interrogation and other legal processes tied to the investigation.

At the time of reporting, no formal charges had been publicly announced, and the enforcement team had not issued a detailed statement outlining the specific offences under which she is being investigated.

It also remains unclear when she might appear before a court. No representative acting on her behalf had made any public comment on the matter.

Free Speech Debate Reignites

The recent consistent arrest of TikTokers over derogatory remarks about authorities has stirred considerable online discussion in Ghana.

Whereas a section of social media users have backed the enforcement action, others are raising questions about where the line sits between holding public figures accountable and criminal liability for online speech.

Ghanaian authorities have frequently reminded citizens that content deemed offensive, defamatory, or unlawful can attract legal consequences.

This latest case is expected to draw renewed attention to how those laws are applied in practice, particularly around commentary involving political figures.

The TikTok post announcing TikToker Rita Konadu's arrest is below.

TikToker Bawumia Ba re-arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service re-arrested popular NPP-aligned TikToker Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, known as Bawumia Ba, on Friday.

The 26-year-old was first arrested by the IGP's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team in May 2026 before being granted bail.

Authorities say she is expected to be arraigned before the appropriate court to answer the offensive conduct charge

Source: YEN.com.gh