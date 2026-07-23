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Afenyo-Markin Slams Mahama Government For Low Spending During 2026 Mid-Year Budget
Politics

Afenyo-Markin Slams Mahama Government For Low Spending During 2026 Mid-Year Budget

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticised the Mahama administration following the mid-year budget presentation on July 23
  • Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about the Finance Minister's remarks on government spending and the absence of any cocoa sector policy review
  • The Minority Leader accused the ruling government of directing funds to NDC party members instead of national development

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The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the Mahama administration for low spending following the 2026 mid-year budget review.

Addressing the House after the mid-year budget presentation on July 23, Afenyo-Markin said the Finance Minister's statement that the "true measure of a finance minister is not determined by how much he spent" must cause worry to the Ministers of State.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, low spending, Parliament of Ghana
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, criticises the Mahama administration for low spending. Credit: Parliament of Ghana
Source: Facebook

"What he has told all ministers is that he is not going to spend. He is not going to release funds to you.”

Afenyo-Markin also complained that "throughout his review, there was no policy review for the cocoa sector."

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He further accused the government of instead spending on National Democratic Congress members.

"You have paid your party members," the minority leader exclaimed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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Parliament of Ghana
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