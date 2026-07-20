Andy Burnham was formally appointed UK Prime Minister by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Monday

Burnham acknowledged Britain's political instability as he pledged to decentralise power and end rough sleeping

The new PM faces a sluggish economy, a cost-of-living crisis and overstretched public services from day one

Andy Burnham has been formally appointed as Prime Minister of the UK after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch asked him to form a government, making him the seventh person to hold the office in just over a decade.

The handover on Monday followed a brief farewell address by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who stood outside 10 Downing Street shortly before Burnham's arrival to declare that "my work is done."

Staff clap as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and wife Marie-France van Heel walk into 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 20, 2026. Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

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Starmer, who resigned last month after a series of missteps damaged his standing within the Labour Party and with the public, left with his wife Victoria and said he was proud of what his government had achieved in two years in office.

Speaking outside the prime ministerial residence, AP reported that Burnham said he was "acutely conscious" of the revolving door he was walking through.

He framed his premiership as an opportunity to restore public confidence in British politics after a prolonged period of instability.

"We will change politics to make it more collaborative, more about problem-solving than point-scoring," he said.

"We will take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land so that they can do more and in doing more, build a new economy where we put life's essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable to you again."

Burnham's address centred on decentralising power, ending rough sleeping among homeless people, and delivering what he described as a "circuit breaker" for a system he believes went off course following the wave of privatisations that began in the 1980s.

He stopped short of providing specific policy details, with a 10-year plan set to be unveiled in part on Tuesday.

The Challenge Ahead for the New UK PM

Burnham replaced Starmer as Labour leader on Friday after securing nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour members of parliament, running unopposed. Britain's parliamentary system permits governing parties to change their leader, and by extension the prime minister, without triggering a general election. The next national vote is not required until 2029.

The new prime minister inherits a formidable set of challenges, including a sluggish economy, a persistent cost-of-living crisis, strained public services, concerns over migration, and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Political observers have noted that Burnham's ambitious rhetoric will need to be backed by tangible economic growth. Joshi Herrmann, founder of Manchester news site The Mill and a long-time observer of Burnham's career, said: "Fundamentally, it only will work if you can generate significant economic growth, because it's the lack of growth that's really holding the country back."

Attention is now turning to Cabinet appointments, with changes expected to senior roles including Treasury chief, foreign secretary and home secretary. Burnham has said he intends to "build on the foundation laid" by Starmer, who led Labour from a historic 2019 defeat to a landslide general election victory in 2024 before resigning two years into his term.

Source: YEN.com.gh