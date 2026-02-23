Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has reportedly lost his mother, Henrietta Atsufui Avuglah

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has reportedly lost his mother, Henrietta Atsufui Avuglah.

According to a TikTok post by @khodedmedia, the funeral rites for the MP's late mother will commence on Saturday, February 29, 2026, and conclude with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The MP for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, loses his mother, with details of her funeral rites announced. Photo credit: Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The pre-burial ceremony will reportedly be held at Anlp-Afiadenyigba E.P. Church in the Volta Region.

"The family warmly welcomes friends, loved ones, constituents, and the general public to come and sympathise with them during this difficult time. The ceremony will be a solemn moment to honour her life, legacy, and the values she instilled in her children and community.

"As Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey and his family bid their mother a peaceful farewell, your presence, prayers, and support will be deeply appreciated," the caption on the post read.

Who is Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey?

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament representing the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region.

He was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana in the 2020 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In December 2024, he was re-elected for a second term with 29,471 votes, defeating his closest opponent from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey recently connected the Kpordui community in Keta Municipality to electricity supply for the first time in decades.

Youth Development Minister, George Opare Addo's mother passes on. Photo credit: @george.o.addo.1

Source: Facebook

George Opare Addo loses mother

In a related development, George Opare Addo, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, had also lost his mother.

The minister, who doubles as the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, shared a picture with a simple message to signify the passing of his mother.

In a Facebook post, Opare Addo said:

"Mummy, travel safely!"

In another Facebook post, Malik Yeboah, who shares NDC-related news on his timeline, often called on all party members to condole with the minister.

"Sad news: The National Youth Organiser of the NDC and the Youth Minister of Ghana, Lawyer George Opare Addo (Pablo), has lost his dearest mother. Let's all reach out to him with our condolences. Be strong in this difficult time, boss. Our deepest condolences to you and the entire family."

In another post on X, @Popony_J shared a photo of Opare Addo and his mother and prayed she rests well.

"Saddest moments for the Green Army. RIP Mommy."

It was not known at the time what caused the demise of Opare Addo's mother, with funeral arrangements also not being made public yet.

Haruna Iddrisu loses his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Haruna Iddrisu had announced the passing of his mother a little over a week after the 2024 election.

The Tamale South MP said that Hajia Mariama Amidu would be buried on December 17, 2024, in accordance with Islamic customs.

Several social media users who saw the Education Minister's post expressed their sympathies and prayed for his mom's soul.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh