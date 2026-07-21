NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye opened up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12

Aboagye disputed the GH¢55 million misappropriation figure in EOCO's official statement, claiming the amounts discussed during investigations were far lower

The NPP communicator alleged that a former colleague with a personal vendetta was behind some of the claims made against him

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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director at the Office of the NPP Flagbearer, has spoken publicly about the damage he says his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has inflicted on his reputation and family life, while strongly contesting the financial figures cited in the agency's official statement.

Aboagye was arrested at Accra International Airport on 12 July 2026 and released on 14 July after fulfilling a GH¢50 million bail condition.

NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye opened up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12

Source: Facebook

EOCO stated that the arrest was part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities of approximately GH¢55 million connected to his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme, Aboagye said the figure of GH¢55 million never arose during any of his engagements with EOCO investigators, and that the amounts actually under discussion were substantially smaller.

"It was GH¢9 million and GH¢5,000. GH¢5.2 million in terms of procurement — all of that are processes. But where from the GH¢55 million? The organisation didn't even have such an amount," he said.

He argued that the gap between what was discussed privately and what was announced publicly had caused serious and unjustified harm to his image.

"How do you discuss GH¢5.2 million consultancy work with me and put out a statement that you are investigating me for GH¢55 million? What would you get for doing that?" he asked.

Aboagye added that he fully cooperated with EOCO at every stage of the process, and that he was caught off guard by the arrest at the airport.

He said he only became aware that supporters had gathered outside EOCO's offices to protest when officials took him to his residence for a search.

Personal Life and Allegations of a Vendetta

Beyond the legal dimensions, Aboagye described the emotional strain the situation has placed on his household. "I have been defamed, maligned. I am sad. My wife has even packed her bags. Someone even said I have three wives. They have done me a lot of disservice," he said.

He indicated he harboured no objection to political opponents weighing in on his arrest, viewing that as an expected feature of partisan politics. His grievance, he made clear, was specifically with EOCO's public communication after the arrest.

Aboagye also alleged that some of the accusations against him originate not from EOCO itself but from a former colleague he claims holds a personal grudge. "Some of these things are not EOCO; it's from my successor who has a personal vendetta against me. I even got him his permanent job. He was happy and said God bless me," he alleged.

EOCO has maintained that the arrest forms part of a broader investigation into financial irregularities at the IMCCoD during Aboagye's tenure as Executive Secretary.

Source: YEN.com.gh