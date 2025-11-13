Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Stephen Amoah, has stated that the ruling NDC cannot claim credit for Ghana's economic stability

Amoah likened the NDC's government to a person inheriting an economy already on a steady recovery

The upcoming budget is expected to focus on sustaining the country's economic recovery, tackling inflation, and creating jobs

Former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has stated that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot take credit for the stability of Ghana's economy.

Speaking ahead of the 2026 Budget presentation in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the MP stated that the current economic success being witnessed is a result of the prudent measures implemented by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, slams NDC for doing little despite inheriting robust economy. Photo credit: Dr Stephen Amoah & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"The economy is doing well, but the NDC government has done virtually nothing; they came to meet a well-resourced economy," he said.

The former Deputy Finance Minister also likened the situation to a person marrying someone who is already pregnant, suggesting that the NDC government took over an economy which was already on a steady recovery.

"Somebody can impregnate another person, but the fact that you marry the person and they give birth doesn’t mean the child is yours," he further stated.

The 2026 budget statement

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is preparing to present the 2026 budget statement before Members of Parliament.

The budget is expected to focus on sustaining Ghana's economic recovery, tackling inflation, creating jobs, and enhancing local production capacity.

According to speculations on social media, Dr. Ato Forson will announce new tax reforms, including the scrapping of the COVID levy imposed by the previous administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 275 MPs are seated in the Chamber of the House of Legislature, awaiting the budget presentation by the Finance Minister.

Reactions to Amoah's claims about the economy

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Dr Stephen Amoah's claims about the status of the economy under the ruling NDC government.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Albert Appiah-Kubi said:

"Sticka is laughing because he knows he's coming to release bomb."

@Nodzo Raphael also said:

"We will make sure they remain in opposition."

@Ibrahim Wubonto commented:

"So,if the economy was doing bad, would it have been attributed to the NPP?"

@Baaba Hanson Mharmie Babs also commented:

"So if he accepts that the current government manages it well what will happen...Skin pain."

@Yaw Bosom wrote:

"Woaaa wei. Afenyo and his group de3 concert nkoaaa."

The government approves a salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year. Credit: John Dramani Mahama. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Government increases public sector salaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government approved a 9% salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year.

The National Tripartite Committee also agreed to a 9% upward adjustment in the national daily minimum wage.

This moved the wage from GH¢19.97 to GH¢21.77. The new rate takes effect from January 1 to December 31, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh