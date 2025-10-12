Rob Definition's grand arrival to Ghana's game against Comoros on October 12 has stoked a frenzy online

The renowned entrepreneur and entertainment executive caused a scene at the Accra Sports Stadium as he arrived in his sleek Lamborghini

His moments have garnered significant traction on social media as netizens drool over the sleek ride

A Ghanaian man's moment at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 10, 2025, has garnered significant attention on social media.

The man, Rob Definition, popped up at the stadium in a sleek yellow Lamborghini to support the Black Stars in their 026 World Cup Qualifying fixture against Comoros.

The match between the two countries was a well-patronised one, as many fans thronged the stadium, determined to see the Black Stars seal their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and make history once again for Ghana.

The Black Stars, in their previous game, recorded a resounding victory, thumping the Central African Republic 5-0 at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco.

Rob Defition goes wild at the Stadium

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rob Definitons was spotted parking his Lamborghini. He hopped out, all hyped to see the game, when he ran into Ghanaian blogger and influencer, GH Hyper.

In the business mogul's explosive conversation with GH Hyper, the blogger hailed him and drooled over his grand entrance.

Many Ghanaians gathered and pulled out their phones to catch a glimpse of the moment.

