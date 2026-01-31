A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who would be voting in the presidential primary is unhappy with Kennedy Agyapong

The NPP delegate expressed dissatisfaction after he received what he claimed was a meagre amount of money as transport allowance

The man claimed that some delegates from other constituencies received higher amounts from the same camp

A Ghanaian man who is a delegate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary has expressed his dissatisfaction after allegedly receiving his transportation from the camp of Kennedy Agyapong.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful, just like other aspirants, gave money to delegates so they could use it as transport allowance to the voting centres.

NPP delegate blasts Kennedy Agyapong after receiving GH¢400 from his camp. Photo credit: @realKenAgyapong & @Eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video, the man said he was a delegate in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency.

He added that the amount given was too small, considering that some delegates in other constituencies received more from Kennedy Agyapong.

The NPP delegate claimed that some delegates from other constituencies allegedly received higher amounts, like GH¢600, GH¢1,000 and more, from the same camp.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Transport allowance by aspirants

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@cracckman said:

"This happens in every political party. Loyal delegates to contestants get better percentages of any monetary or material sharing than perceived disloyal delegates."

@thecancerromeo wrote:

"These are the same people who will call Mahama corrupt tomorrow."

@stretchdom said:

"A poll had JSS qualification as the highest amongst the majority of delegates. This special group will first choose and decide a leader to be President of Ghana for the educated lot who have finished tertiary, Masters and PhDs. We are living in the matrix indeed."

@ALEX_SARFO5 wrote:

"@nppghanahq would people cancel this delegate thing, please?"

@PARROT300 said:

"They are using the poor people to win elections, and then their children will be given the contract of supplying ambulances and painting bridges in millions of dollars 💵."

@thecancerromeo wrote:

"So it’s not about who can do the job but who can give a big amount of money, oh NPP."

@ALEX_SARFO5 said:

"Where in Ghana does transportation cost 400gh, you're going to elect a good leader to lead the country, and you want the person to give you billions B4 you vote."

@GaruSarkCess wrote:

"All these guys are Bawumia squad, and if the NPP gurus mistakenly bring Bawumia again, Bawumia is going to get 15% coming 2028 elections and it’s gonna be easy for NDC."

Source: YEN.com.gh