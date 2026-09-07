Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi made a direct declaration against Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambition during an interview on September 7, 2026

The prophet linked his vow to allegations Agyapong allegedly made against him, claiming the politician accused him of involvement in stealing and sharing cars

The celebrated man of God insisted that Agyapong must publicly address the comments before his presidential ambition can move forward

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has issued a firm declaration against Kennedy Agyapong's bid for the Ghanaian presidency, stating categorically that the former Member of Parliament will not ascend to the nation's highest office.

Prophet Badu Kobi vows Kennedy Agyapong will never become President of Ghana. Image credit: Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Source: Facebook

The prophet made the declaration during an interview with Dek360Ghana on September 7, 2026, speaking directly to Agyapong's political future and tying his vow to a personal grievance between the two public figures.

Badu Kobi's vow against Kannedy Agyapong

According to Badu Kobi, Agyapong's presidential ambition will remain unfulfilled unless the politician openly addresses claims he allegedly made against the prophet.

Specifically, Badu Kobi referred to an allegation in which Kennedy Agyapong purportedly made a serious accusation against him, distributing cars.

The prophet argued that a person cannot make damaging public claims against him, intended to harm his reputation, and continue pursuing political office without confronting those allegations.

He made clear that he expects Agyapong to speak publicly on the matter before any discussion of his presidential prospects can proceed.

Badu Kobi and Kennedy Agyapong's feud

The remarks add a fresh dimension to what appears to be a prolonged dispute between Badu Kobi and Agyapong.

What distinguishes this latest statement from prior friction is the directness with which the prophet spoke — he did not simply criticise the politician but committed to a position on the outcome of his political career.

Badu Kobi's intervention has attracted attention largely because of the certainty behind his words.

The prophet framed his declaration not as a prediction but as a vow, conditional on whether Agyapong chooses to address the allegations publicly.

The X video of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

Kennedy Agyapong loses flagbearership to Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong lost the NPP flagbearership race to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahamudu Bawumia secured 56.48% to become the New Patriotic Party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh