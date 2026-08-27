UAE Lists 5 Mistakes Foreigners Should Avoid When Paying Urgent Visa Fees

The UAE government published official guidance identifying five errors that foreigners repeatedly make during urgent visa applications

Several mistakes relate to document quality and passport validity, which can trigger delays even after applicants have paid priority fees

The timing of a submission also matters, with Friday evening applications flagged as a particular problem to avoid

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The United Arab Emirates government has identified five specific errors that foreigners frequently make when applying for urgent visa processing, warning that these mistakes can cause delays that defeat the entire purpose of paying for a faster service.

The guidance was published on the official UAE government website, outlining the most common behaviours and document issues that cause urgent applications to stall.

The UAE government outlines five common errors foreigners make in urgent visa applications, highlighting document quality, passport validity, and submission timing issues. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mistakes that undermine urgent applications

The first and perhaps most counterproductive error is paying for the urgent option and then waiting two days before submitting a missing document.

Choosing priority processing carries no benefit if the applicant does not provide all required materials immediately.

Submitting a passport with less than six months of validity remaining is the second mistake flagged. This is a standard requirement across most visa systems, and presenting a near-expired travel document is a straightforward reason for refusal or delay.

Poor document scanning is the third issue. Authorities are unable to process applications where passport details are unclear or where sections of the document have been cropped out of the image.

A blurry or incomplete scan can hold up the entire submission.

The fourth error concerns mismatched information. Any inconsistency between what an applicant enters on the application form and what actually appears in their passport will trigger additional scrutiny, slowing the process considerably.

The Friday evening problem

The fifth mistake is timing-related: submitting an urgent visa application on a Friday evening. As government offices wind down ahead of the weekend, applications submitted at that point are unlikely to receive the prompt attention that priority processing requires.

The UAE's guidance makes clear that paying an urgent fee alone does not guarantee a fast outcome. Applicants are advised to prepare all documents before selecting the urgent option, verify that every detail on the form matches the passport exactly, and avoid late-week submissions.

UAE lists 15 duty-free items travellers can bring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has published an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying duties.

The announcement provides clarity for travellers who may be uncertain about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh