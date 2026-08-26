UK has published an animated explainer video on its official X account walking international students through the student visa application process

The guide covers required documents, payment steps, and key deadlines, including how far in advance applicants can submit their forms

UKVI flagged one critical mistake that could force applicants to cancel their application, lose their fees, and start over entirely

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UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has released a step-by-step animated video guide to help international students, including Ghanaians, navigate the UK student visa application process from start to finish.

The video was published on UKVI's official X account and walks prospective students through required documents, payment procedures, and what to expect once the application has been submitted.

UK student visa: UKVI releases a step-by-step video guide for Ghanaian applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The guide is designed in plain language to make the process more accessible for applicants both inside and outside the UK.

Key deadlines and documents you need

Applicants based outside the UK can submit their student visa applications up to six months before their course begins.

Those already in the country have a shorter window of three months. Anyone looking to switch to a student visa or extend their current stay must ensure their application is lodged before their existing permission runs out.

Before starting the application, students must hold an unconditional offer from an institution that carries a valid student sponsor licence.

That institution will then issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number, which is a mandatory part of the application.

Additional requirements vary by nationality and may include a valid tuberculosis test certificate, proof of English language proficiency, or an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for postgraduate students studying certain sensitive subjects at master's level or above.

The one mistake that could cost you everything

UKVI urged applicants to gather all necessary documents before opening the online form to prevent delays mid-process.

One warning stood out clearly in the guidance: every applicant must enter their name exactly as it appears in their passport, using the correct English spelling.

UKVI identified incorrect name entries as the single most common error made during the application process.

If an applicant spots the mistake only after payment has gone through, they face a difficult path, cancelling the application, requesting a refund, and beginning the process again from scratch.

Payments are processed through WorldPay. In addition to the standard application fee, students must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge, which covers access to NHS care for anyone staying in the UK for more than six months.

Once payment is complete, applicants must register their biometrics, which includes a digital photograph and fingerprints.

This can be done through an in-person VFS appointment or via the UKVI Identity Verification app.

After submission, UKVI issues a reference code and sends a confirmation email. Applicants are advised to check their spam or junk folders regularly for any correspondence.

Crucially, no travel tickets should be purchased until a formal decision on the visa has been issued.

Watch the video on X below

List of 10 items banned from flights to UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the British government had updated its guidance on what travellers could and could not carry in cabin bags on flights.

Several everyday items, including certain scissors, knives and lighters, faced strict rules or outright bans.

Passengers who ignored the restrictions risked delays at security or having their personal belongings confiscated before boarding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh