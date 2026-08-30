Ibrahim Adam, former Member of Parliament for Choggu/Tishigu and Minister for Food and Agriculture, has reportedly passed away

The veteran politician served under former President Jerry John Rawlings and represented his constituency in Parliament from 1997 to 2001

Tributes have begun to pour in following news of his passing, though official details surrounding his death are yet to be announced

Ibrahim Adam, a former Member of Parliament for the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, has reportedly died.

News of his passing began circulating on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes on Facebook for the veteran politician and agricultural expert.

Former Agriculture Minister and MP Ibrahim Adam passes on

Source: UGC

Joy News reported that official details surrounding the circumstances of his death had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Adam built a distinguished career spanning both public service and the agricultural sector. Trained as an animal scientist, he served as Agriculture Secretary before rising to Minister for Food and Agriculture under the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He went on to represent the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency in Parliament between 1997 and 2001, cementing his standing as a key figure in Ghana's political landscape during that era.

Beyond his ministerial and legislative roles, Adam also served as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank, extending his influence into the country's financial infrastructure for the farming sector.

His reported passing removes a longstanding voice from both Ghana's political and agricultural communities.

Adam's career bridged two critical areas of national development, and his contributions to food policy and rural agriculture during the Rawlings years left a lasting mark on the sector.

Further official announcements from his family or the government regarding funeral arrangements and the circumstances of his death are expected in the coming days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh