Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Soldier Allegedly Shoots Dead 28-Year-Old Man at Food Stand in Akyem Hemang, Eastern Region
People

Soldier Allegedly Shoots Dead 28-Year-Old Man at Food Stand in Akyem Hemang, Eastern Region

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • A tense confrontation in the Eastern Region has ended in tragedy, leaving a community shaken and demanding answers
  • The incident involving a 28-year-old man has sparked growing concerns over what happened during the encounter
  • New details surrounding the fatal incident are emerging as calls for a thorough investigation intensify

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 28-year-old man has died after he was allegedly shot by a soldier in the Akyem Hemang community of the Fanteakwa South District in Ghana's Eastern Region, leaving residents shaken and demanding accountability.

The deceased, Douglas Acheampong, lost his life during a confrontation believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute over a mining concession belonging to the Narawa Mining Company.

Fanteakwa South District, military personnel, 28-year-old man, Douglas Acheampong, Akyem Hemang, Ghana's Eastern Region
Soldier allegedly shoots dead a 28-year-old man at a food stand in Akyem Hemang of Ghana's Eastern Region. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.
Source: UGC

What eyewitnesses say happened

According to accounts that circulated online, the incident unfolded on Thursday, August 27, 2026, while Douglas was at a local food stand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

An eyewitness described how the situation turned deadly within moments.

"He was sitting at an Indomie joint when a soldier slapped him. He tried to fight back before attempting to flee, but he was shot at," the eyewitness recounted.

Read also

CCTV catches Ghanaian farmer stealing gallons of ‘Apio’ worth thousands of cedis

The account suggests that the soldier who struck Douglas was among a group of military personnel who had allegedly assumed control of the disputed mining site.

When Douglas responded to the slap and then tried to run, the confrontation escalated fatally.

Community calls for full investigation

As of the time of this report, authorities had yet to formally confirm the identity of the individual who fired the shot or the precise sequence of events that led to the killing.

The incident has deepened tensions across the Fanteakwa South District, with local residents calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

Community members want those found responsible to be held accountable through the appropriate legal processes.

23 people die in galamsey pits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at least 23 people, including 11 children, had died after falling into abandoned illegal mining pits across the Ashanti Region.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene disclosed the deaths during a Minerals Commission event in Kumasi on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Read also

Hundreds left homeless after devastating fire in Asawase

Four victims remained unrecovered underground as the Regional Security Council launched a large-scale pit reclamation drive.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana Armed ForcesEastern Region Ghana
Hot:
Saudi arabia Cristiano ronaldo Taiwan female names Pete hegseth Category a schools