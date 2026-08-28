A tense confrontation in the Eastern Region has ended in tragedy, leaving a community shaken and demanding answers

The incident involving a 28-year-old man has sparked growing concerns over what happened during the encounter

New details surrounding the fatal incident are emerging as calls for a thorough investigation intensify

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A 28-year-old man has died after he was allegedly shot by a soldier in the Akyem Hemang community of the Fanteakwa South District in Ghana's Eastern Region, leaving residents shaken and demanding accountability.

The deceased, Douglas Acheampong, lost his life during a confrontation believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute over a mining concession belonging to the Narawa Mining Company.

Soldier allegedly shoots dead a 28-year-old man at a food stand in Akyem Hemang of Ghana's Eastern Region. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

What eyewitnesses say happened

According to accounts that circulated online, the incident unfolded on Thursday, August 27, 2026, while Douglas was at a local food stand.

An eyewitness described how the situation turned deadly within moments.

"He was sitting at an Indomie joint when a soldier slapped him. He tried to fight back before attempting to flee, but he was shot at," the eyewitness recounted.

The account suggests that the soldier who struck Douglas was among a group of military personnel who had allegedly assumed control of the disputed mining site.

When Douglas responded to the slap and then tried to run, the confrontation escalated fatally.

Community calls for full investigation

As of the time of this report, authorities had yet to formally confirm the identity of the individual who fired the shot or the precise sequence of events that led to the killing.

The incident has deepened tensions across the Fanteakwa South District, with local residents calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

Community members want those found responsible to be held accountable through the appropriate legal processes.

23 people die in galamsey pits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at least 23 people, including 11 children, had died after falling into abandoned illegal mining pits across the Ashanti Region.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene disclosed the deaths during a Minerals Commission event in Kumasi on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Four victims remained unrecovered underground as the Regional Security Council launched a large-scale pit reclamation drive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh