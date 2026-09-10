Nigerian social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil, known as Dan Shagamu, was found dead in a pool of blood at his Kano home on Wednesday

Amnesty International condemned the killing and raised alarm over a growing pattern of violence against outspoken voices ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf directed the DSS and Nigeria Police Force to pursue and arrest those responsible for Khalil's death

Ibrahim Khalil, the Nigerian social media political commentator widely known as Dan Shagamu, has been killed at his home in the Gaida area of Kano, with his body discovered on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

Nigerian political commentator Dan Shagamu is killed at his Kano Residence. Image credit: Adeola

Source: Facebook

Dan Shagamu was found in a pool of blood inside his residence after unknown assailants attacked and overpowered him.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication, and the motive behind the attack had not been officially established.

Amnesty International condemns Dan Shagamu's killing

Amnesty International issued a swift condemnation of the murder, urging Nigerian authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute everyone responsible.

The rights organisation stated that Khalil had been brutally killed and raised alarm over what it described as an escalating pattern of threats, intimidation and violence targeting outspoken individuals as Nigeria approaches its 2027 general elections.

"In a democracy, outspoken persons or critics are accommodated, listened to, not killed," Amnesty International stated.

The organisation also expressed broader concern about the government's handling of reports involving politically related threats and human rights violations as election season intensifies.

Kano Governor and Senator Shehu Sani react

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani also spoke out against the killing, describing it as brutal and calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

He warned that political intolerance, thuggery and violence posed a serious threat to Nigeria's national unity and stability.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf described the incident as shocking and unacceptable, and directed the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to work together to track down the perpetrators.

Investigators are expected to determine whether Khalil's death was connected to his political commentary and social media activities.

The killing has heightened anxiety among political observers about the safety of critics and commentators as the country heads towards a consequential election cycle.

The Facebook post announcing the killing of Dan Shagamu is below.

Nigerian comedian Isaac Nwosu shot dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Awka. A second man was killed in a separate location during the same attack, prompting a police manhunt.

According to police, three suspects travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla reportedly followed Nwosu, opened fire and later robbed the second victim. Authorities have appealed to residents for information as investigations continue into the killings.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh