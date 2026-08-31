Popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Awka on Sunday, August 30, 2026

A second man was killed at a separate location in the same attack, with police confirming the incidents involved the same assailants

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a manhunt and is appealing to the public for information on the suspects

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Popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, widely known as "Aiza Nwosu," was shot dead alongside a second man in Awka on the night of Sunday, August 30, 2026, by a group of unidentified gunmen who struck at two separate locations within the state capital.

Popular Anambra comedian Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, shot dead by gunmen in Awka. Image credit: BBC News

Source: Twitter

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killings in a press statement on Monday, August 31, saying the command had launched an investigation and was calling on members of the public to assist in tracking down those responsible.

According to police, three unidentified men travelling in a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla shot Nwosu along S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo, before moving to Capital City Road, Amaenyi, where they killed a second man and robbed him of his belongings.

The vehicle's registration number had not been identified at the time of the statement.

How the attacks on Isaac Nwosu unfolded

An eyewitness near the scene of Nwosu's killing said the assailants trailed him from his home, cut off his vehicle and opened fire, leaving him dead inside his car.

The same group then killed the second man by the roadside, took his belongings and fired shots into the air before fleeing.

Security operatives arrived after the assailants had left, recovered both bodies and transferred them to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the deaths.

Police later recovered ₦7,550 in cash, a Moniepoint ATM card and a pair of slippers from the scene. Videos circulating online showed crowds gathered around the bodies at both locations.

While no official motive has been confirmed, some eyewitnesses and residents suggested the attacks could be linked to cult-related activity.

Below is an X post by Nigeria Stories announcing the death of Isaac Nwosu.

Isaac Nwosu: Police condemn the killings

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Ama, described the killings as unacceptable and a direct threat to the peace and security of Anambra State.

The command said it had reinforced patrols across the affected areas following the incident.

A statement read:

"The Anambra State Police Command has condemned in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka, the State capital, on Sunday, August 30, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons."

Police appealed to residents with any useful information to come forward and support the ongoing manhunt for the three suspects.

Reactions to Isaac Nwosu's death

News of Nwosu's death drew an outpouring of grief and anger online, with many Nigerians expressing shock at the killings and raising broader concerns about insecurity.

Yen.com.gh compiled some reactions.

JohnGoldenfzna wrote:

"In all you do in life, try as much as possible not to involve yourself in human bloodshed, it will be a generational price to pay. If this man has not killed anyone, or his father has not killed anybody before, those who killed will pay by their own blood and pass it on to their children."

9jayardbird said:

"What a pointless and terrible way to go out. All that struggle just to die on a random day."

vsunday09 commented:

"Nobody is safe in Nigeria."

officialSugay77 indicated:

"Maybe they thought he was security."

chillXplug added:

"This is really heartbreaking. May God comfort his relatives."

Nwafresh wrote:

"The hearts of men are desperately wicked."

mdjosephj commented:

"Lol, na assmen run am, nothing like unidentified gunmen. Na NBM kill the man."

ZurumJ said:

"This insecurity is concerning. Can the government find a way to mop up these arms that are in circulation."

Former Ghana Agriculture Minister dies

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh indicated that Ibrahim Adam, a former Member of Parliament for the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, had reportedly died.

Adam, trained as an animal scientist, served under former President Jerry John Rawlings and represented his constituency in Parliament between 1997 and 2001.

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Source: YEN.com.gh