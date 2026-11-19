Japan issued structured deadlines requiring dual nationals to declare which citizenship they choose to keep

The rules differ based on when a person acquired their second nationality and how old they were at the time

Japan revised its age thresholds in April 2022, lowering the key cutoff age from 20 to 18

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Japan has drawn a firm line on dual citizenship, announcing structured deadlines that require nationals holding more than one passport to formally declare which country they belong to, or risk forfeiting their Japanese status.

Japan names age groups of dual citizens required to choose one nationality. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NG HAN GUAN/The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

The rules are split into two distinct categories depending on whether a person became a dual national before or after 1 January 1985.

Japan's rules for dual nationals from 1985 onwards

For those who acquired a second nationality on or after 1 January 1985, the deadline to make a choice is tied to their age at the time they became a dual citizen. Under the original framework, anyone who held multiple nationalities before turning 20 was required to choose before their 22nd birthday. Those who gained a second nationality after the age of 20 had a two-year window from the date of acquisition to declare their preferred citizenship.

Japan updated these provisions on 1 April 2022, shifting the age threshold from 20 to 18. Under the revised rules, dual nationals who acquired their second citizenship before turning 18 must choose before their 20th birthday. Anyone who acquires a second nationality at 18 or older now has two years from that date to make their decision.

The consequences for failing to act within the required period are significant. Individuals who miss their deadline may receive a formal notice from the Minister of Justice directing them to select one nationality. Continued inaction after such a notice places a person at risk of losing their Japanese citizenship entirely.

Separate deadlines for those who became dual nationals before 1985

Japan also laid out different terms for those who became dual nationals before 1 January 1985. Any person who was under 20 on that date had until their 22nd birthday to make a declaration. Those who were already 20 or older on 1 January 1985 were given until 31 December 1986, a two-year period, to choose.

The consequences for this group differ notably from the post-1985 rules. Rather than receiving a warning notice for failing to choose, Japan automatically treated anyone in this category who did not declare a preference as having chosen Japanese nationality, with their foreign citizenship treated as relinquished by default.

The policy underscores Japan's long-standing position that its nationals should maintain a singular allegiance, with the government making clear that the deadlines are enforceable and not open to indefinite d

Japan's language requirements for permanent residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had formally listed Japanese language proficiency and civic knowledge as evaluation factors for permanent residence applicants.

Applicants must demonstrate B1-level Japanese language ability, though several categories of foreigners are exempt from this requirement.

Those who show little familiarity with Japan's rules and systems risk receiving a negative evaluation during the screening process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh