Former Akuapem North MP Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday at a General Legal Council ceremony in Accra

Asiamah-Adjei began her legal studies at University College London in 2014 while simultaneously building her political career

The former deputy minister joins Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah among those admitted

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Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has been formally admitted to the Ghana Bar, joining 1,567 other newly qualified lawyers at a ceremony held by the General Legal Council in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.

New lawyer Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei is a former deputy minister under Nana Akufo-Addo. Photo source: @nanadokua

Source: UGC

The admission marks a significant professional development for the former Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, who left public office in January 2025 following the New Patriotic Party's defeat in the December 2024 general elections.

Nana Ama Dokua's road to the bar

Her journey into law began well before her exit from politics. Parliamentary records from 2017 confirm that she enrolled in a distance-learning Bachelor of Laws programme at University College London in 2014, at a time when she was actively building her legislative career. She represented Akuapem North for two consecutive terms and served in two ministerial roles under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, first as Deputy Minister of Information and later as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Asiamah-Adjei performed particularly well in Evidence, Family Law and Interpretation of Statutes during her professional legal training.

"Education has no finishing line. My legal training has broadened my understanding of governance, business and people's rights. It gives me another opportunity to serve society beyond politics," she said.

Her academic background spans several disciplines. She holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Ghana and completed postgraduate studies in logistics and supply chain management at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. Before entering Parliament in 2017, she held management roles in several private companies

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei Called to Ghana Bar Among 1,568 New Lawyers

Source: Facebook

Prominent public figures also Called to the Bar

Asiamah-Adjei was not the only high-profile figure admitted on Friday. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah were among those called to the Bar at the same ceremony, drawing considerable public attention to the event. Others included broadcasters Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku and Umaru Sanda.

The legal qualification adds a new dimension to Asiamah-Adjei's professional profile, which already encompasses more than a decade of experience across business, public administration and politics. Her training in areas such as legislation, governance, business regulation and public policy positions her for a range of future professional engagements, whether in legal practice or public life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh