Frank Bannor, senior lecturer at GIMPA, announced the achievement of Mrs Mileva Nyame-Baafi on Facebook on Friday, October 9, 2026

Mileva Nyame-Baafi is a Swiss-Ghanaian woman and wife of prominent Ghanaian development economist and GIMPA lecturer Dr Kwasi Nyame Baafi

Her call to the Bar at the 63rd ceremony drew warm congratulations from colleagues and friends on social media

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A Swiss-Ghanaian woman has joined the ranks of Ghana's legal profession after being called to the Bar at the country's 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony at the ICGC Christ Temple in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Swiss-Ghanaian woman Mileva Nyame-Baafi is called to the Bar at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony. Photo source: Frank Bannor

Source: Facebook

Mrs Mileva Nyame-Baafi, Esq, the wife of renowned Ghanaian development economist and GIMPA lecturer Dr Kwasi Nyame Baafi, PhD, officially earned her title as a qualified lawyer at the landmark event.

The news was shared by Frank Bannor, a renowned economist and senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), via a Facebook post on Friday, October 9, 2026.

"Ghana gets a Swiss Lawyer! Congratulations to Mrs Mileva Nyame-Baafi, Esq, wife of my brother, Dr Kwasi Nyame Baafi, PhD! We're so proud of your achievement," Bannor wrote, celebrating the milestone with visible pride.

Mileva Nyame-Baafi's journey to the Bar

Mileva's achievement marks a significant personal milestone, completing what is typically a rigorous academic and professional journey through Ghana's legal education system.

Her husband, Dr Kwasi Nyame Baafi, is a recognised figure in Ghanaian academic and policy circles, serving as a lecturer in economic policy at GIMPA.

The renowned economist was recently appointed by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Secretary to provide technical and administrative support as part of the NPP Policy Committee, chaired by former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony welcomed a new generation of lawyers into Ghana's legal fraternity, with the occasion serving as a formal rite of passage for hundreds of 1,568 qualified legal professionals across the country.

The Facebook post announcing Mileva Nyame Baafi's call to the Bar is below:

Reactions to Mileva Nyame-Baafi's legal milestone

The announcement quickly drew warm congratulations from friends, colleagues, and the broader public on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

George Domfe wrote:

"Congratulations to our lady ooo."

Stephen Forson said:

"Incoming First Lady of Sunyani East, congratulations, our lady."

Nana Appiah Owusu added:

"Wow. Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊🎈 to her and Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, Ph.D."

Tobinco Group Chairman's daughter becomes lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Abigail Tobbin’s call to the Bar in Accra, a milestone that adds a legal qualification to her role as Executive Director of the Tobinco Group.

The daughter of business tycoon Samuel Amo Tobbin was among 1,568 law graduates formally enrolled at the ceremony, with footage of the occasion drawing warm reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh