A large group of newly qualified lawyers joined Ghana’s legal profession at a major ceremony in Accra, with several familiar faces spotted among them

The 2026 cohort included serving government ministers and lawmakers who have now added a professional legal qualification to their work in public office

Popular broadcast journalists, a top media executive and the personal assistant of a prominent minister were also among those called to the Bar

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Several prominent Ghanaian personalities have been called to the Bar in 2026, including government ministers, Members of Parliament and well-known media figures.

Sam George, Umaru Sanda and other top Ghanaian personalities have been called to the Bar. Photo source: Ghana School of Law.

Source: Facebook

The General Legal Council called 1,568 newly qualified lawyers to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026. The ceremony took place at the ICGC Christ Temple on the Teshie Bush Road in Accra.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who chairs the General Legal Council, opened the session. Families, friends and colleagues filled the auditorium to celebrate the new lawyers.

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the notable personalities who joined the legal profession this year.

Politicians called to the Bar in 2026

Samuel Nartey George

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George was among the most talked-about figures at the ceremony. The Ningo-Prampram MP serves as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations.

Ahead of the ceremony, he shared a message on Facebook giving all the glory to God for the milestone. Many of his followers congratulated him, with some playfully hailing him as the latest Esq in town.

Sam George's Facebook post celebrating his latest achievement is below.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah also joined the legal profession. The Ellembelle MP attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra with Sam George earlier in the week.

Videos from the dinner showed the two ministers in tuxedos and bow ties, drawing warm reactions online.

Davis Ansah Opoku

Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku, popularly known as OPK, was also called to the Bar. The lawmaker was also spotted at the Call to the Bar dinner ahead of the ceremony.

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Awutu Senya East MP Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor completed the list of lawmakers who joined the legal profession. She was also among those present at the pre-ceremony dinner in Accra.

Media personalities who became lawyers in 2026

Umaru Sanda Amadu

Citi FM and Channel One TV broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu was called to the Bar after years of combining his studies with his media career.

He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Central University College in 2024 before proceeding to the Ghana School of Law.

Ayisha Ibrahim

JoyNews broadcast journalist Ayisha Ibrahim was also among the new lawyers. The news presenter was named in reports on the 2026 Call to the Bar alongside other media practitioners.

Naa Ashorkor

Actress and TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor also joined the legal profession. Speaking about the milestone, she said it was a journey that began over a decade ago.

She said:

“I started this journey 14 years ago.”

Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

EIB Network’s General Manager, Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, was also called to the Bar. GHOne TV and Starr FM celebrated her achievement on social media.

A short video shared by blogger Zion Felix captured her preparations, including a moment of silent prayer before she stepped out.

Other notable personalities called to the Bar

Kofi Abotsi

Kofi Abotsi, Personal Assistant to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also joined the legal profession. A video shared by The 1957 News showed him bowing before his boss and other dignitaries after receiving his certificate.

The Instagram video of Kofi Abotsi bowing before Okudzeto Ablakwa after being called to the Bar is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Sam George’s call

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Schwarzenegger took a swipe at Sam George following his call to the Bar.

In an Instagram post featuring the minister’s photo, the outspoken socialite questioned the standards of Ghana’s legal profession. She claimed that law had lost its credibility in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh