The Apinto Royal Family has petitioned the NDC's National Executive Committee to investigate Western Regional Chairman Nana Kwabena Obo II

The family alleges Nana Kwabena Obo II holds the traditional title of Akyeamehene and is registered in the National House of Chiefs

The petitioners are seeking his disqualification from the forthcoming NDC Western Regional Chairmanship Election

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Members of the Apinto Royal Family from the Apinto Traditional Area of Wassa Fiase in the Western Region have petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), seeking the disqualification of the party's Western Regional Chairman, Nana Kwabena Obo II, from contesting the upcoming regional chairmanship election.

NDC Western Regional Chairman Nana Kwabena Obo II Faces Disqualification Over Chieftaincy Status

Source: Facebook

The petition, submitted on October 28, 2026, was filed by Ebusuapanyin Kweku Oduro, Head of the Apinto Royal Family, together with Martin Anane and Regina Adjei.

The three petitioners argue that Nana Kwabena Obo II's continued involvement in active partisan politics breaches Article 276(1) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, which bars chiefs from participating in active party politics.

The petitioners identify Nana Kwabena Obo II, whose private name is Kojo Achempong and who is also known as Nana Toku, as the Akyeamehene of the Apinto Traditional Area, Awudua-Apinto, in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.

According to the petition, he was enstooled on September 28, 2006, succeeding the late Nana Kwasi Akwaw II, and was subsequently gazetted as a chief.

The petitioners further state that his name appears in the National Register of Chiefs maintained by the National House of Chiefs, Western Region, under Serial Number 1135. A certified extract from that register has been attached to the petition as supporting evidence.

Article 276(1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that a chief "shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so and seeking election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin."

While the petitioners acknowledge that the express abdication requirement within that provision applies specifically to a chief seeking parliamentary election, they maintain that the broader prohibition on chiefs engaging in active party politics applies equally to Nana Kwabena Obo II's role as a sitting regional party chairman.

What the Apinto Royal Family Is Asking For

The Apinto Royal Family has asked the NDC NEC to open a formal investigation into the respondent's chieftaincy status and his participation in party politics.

Among the specific reliefs sought, the petitioners are requesting his disqualification from the upcoming Western Regional Chairmanship Election for as long as he remains a recognised chief.

They are also calling on the NEC to consider removing him from the chairmanship position if his continued occupation of the role is found to be inconsistent with constitutional provisions, subject to due process.

Additionally, the family is asking the party to introduce interim measures to pause the electoral process until the eligibility question is resolved, and to formally notify Nana Kwabena Obo II of the complaint while affording him a reasonable opportunity to respond.

The petitioners stated that their action is aimed at ensuring constitutional compliance, protecting the integrity of the Apinto Stool and upholding the credibility of the NDC's internal electoral process, rather than seeking to undermine chieftaincy or the political rights of any individual.

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Source: YEN.com.gh