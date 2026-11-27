Abu Dhabi authorities released a comprehensive list of 23 prohibited behaviours targeting both residents and foreign visitors in public parks

The regulations cover a wide range of activities, from noise-making to environmental damage, raising questions about what park-goers can and cannot do

Authorities issued the rules to protect the safety, cleanliness, and enjoyment of public green spaces across the emirate

Abu Dhabi has drawn a firm line on behaviour in its public parks, releasing a list of 23 actions that residents and visitors are strictly forbidden from carrying out in these spaces.

The Abu Dhabi government published the regulations as part of efforts to maintain order, cleanliness, and a safe environment across the emirate's public parks and recreational areas.

Abu Dhabi lists 23 actions residents and visitors are banned from doing in parks. Photo credit: Diamond Dogs/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rules apply equally to UAE residents and foreign nationals.

What Abu Dhabi has banned in public parks

The list of prohibited actions is wide-ranging. Park visitors are not allowed to damage trees, plants, or any other greenery within park grounds.

Littering is also banned, as is the act of washing vehicles or any personal items within park premises.

Residents and visitors may not set up tents or temporary structures without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

Lighting fires or barbecuing in areas not specifically designated for such activities is also on the list of forbidden actions.

The regulations further prohibit the use of loud music or sound equipment that could disturb other visitors.

Commercial activities, including the sale of goods or services without a permit, are not permitted within park boundaries.

Bringing animals into parks without following the applicable rules is restricted, and feeding stray animals is also listed as a punishable offence.

Visitors are additionally barred from swimming or wading in ornamental water features and fountains.

Why Abu Dhabi put the rules in place

The emirate's authorities introduced the regulations to preserve the quality and integrity of public parks for all users.

The move reflects a broader push by Abu Dhabi to ensure that shared public spaces remain welcoming, well-maintained, and accessible to everyone.

Other prohibitions on the list include vandalising park furniture and infrastructure, encroaching on park land for private use, and engaging in any behaviour deemed offensive or disruptive to fellow visitors.

Authorities have made clear that violations of these rules could result in penalties, though the specific fines attached to each offence were not detailed in the announcement.

The regulations signal that Abu Dhabi intends to enforce standards of conduct in its parks with renewed seriousness.

Abu Dhabi Police ban 13 things

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Dhabi Police published a list of 13 behaviours that foreigners were strictly prohibited from engaging in while living or visiting the UAE.

The list covered offences ranging from public indecency and disrespecting religion to sharing certain content on social media.

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE were urged to familiarise themselves with the rules to avoid arrest or deportation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh