It is not enough for people to only think about buying a home without considering how the neighbours and community will impact the value of the house

Though people may not be able to choose who their neighbours should be, they can consider some factors that can help them make a good decision

The neighbours one has can have a great impact on the value of their homes and can determine whether they sell their homes for cheap or not

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Several factors affect the value of homes for sale. One may have control over such factors or not. However, there are practical things to consider that can help people to make informed decisions on how their neighbours can affect the value of their property.

Meeting the new neighbours. Photo credit: Ed Bock. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Property buyers are more likely to spend extra if a good neighbour lives next door. This can be because they feel safe if decent neighbours surround them.

YEN.com.gh highlights how one's neighbours or neighbourhood can affect the value of their home.

The Condition of Other Houses

The property value of a home may drop after you buy it, making it a less-than-ideal investment even though it may look great and have all the features you want. This can happen if it's the only house on the block in great condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Communities with Legal Issues

A registered criminal or someone engaging in criminal activity could potentially reduce the value of a home. Therefore, it is important to research any criminal neighbours who may be staying in the community.

Neighbours with Bad Behaviour

The value of your house may suffer if your neighbours are a bother because of their conduct. Bad neighbours could not care about maintaining a tidy home and may have clutter. Unfortunately, the probable foul odour emanating from the trash, broken windows, filthy fences, and their badly maintained property has a major negative effect. It might lower the value of your property.

4 Reasons Why Landlords in Ghana are Not Selling Their Properties Fast

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about why landlords are not selling their properties fast. Although there is no exact formula for calculating how long a property should be on the market, several elements might shorten the purchasing process.

The sooner homeowners know how to sell homes fast, the quicker they can sell their properties and profit from them.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh