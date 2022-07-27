Home insurance is still a grey area in Ghana as many are skeptical about what they stand to benefit from it

Having home insurance cannot be over-emphasized as there are many advantages that it accrues to its subscribers

Considering all the unforeseeable occurrences going on around us, getting house insurance might help people deal with unforeseen costs

The phrase "home insurance" is frequently disregarded by property buyers in Ghana. However, considering all of the unforeseeable occurrences that occur every day, getting home insurance coverage will help you pay for any unforeseen costs that may result from damage to or loss of your home.

YEN.com.gh highlights three important reasons why property buyers should get home insurance.

Provides Financial Coverage Against Calamities

It would be best if you considered getting a home insurance policy when purchasing a new property since it provides financial protection against natural and man-made disasters that cause damage to your home.

Disasters like floods, earthquakes, storms, explosions, fires, and electricity outages can be included. In addition, you can file an insurance claim to obtain the funding required to compensate for the damage or rebuild your home.

Coverage Against Loss Of Valuable Assets

Additionally, home insurance will protect against the loss or destruction of your valuable possessions kept within the home. This may be due to theft or any other unnatural or man-made occurrences.

The house insurance coverage will cover personal belongings like jewelry, cash, furniture, and other appliances. Therefore, you can file an insurance claim if you lose these items due to an unanticipated event.

Provides Expenses For Temporary Living

If there is structural damage to your home and you need to relocate temporarily, the insurance company may be able to cover your rental costs. The terms and conditions could change depending on your chosen insurance coverage.

Home insurance will enable you to rent a property while your own home is being refurbished and restored to its former glory. So you won't have to worry about paying rent on top of everything else.

