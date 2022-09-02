It is no news that Ghanaian politician and businessman, Hassan Ayariga, is a very wealthy man who has luxurious houses and exotic cars

In a video that YEN.com.gh sighted on YouTube, the footage showed the politician's stunning 10-bedroom mansion

The video also showed some exotic cars that the politician owns, such as a Rolls Royce, Bentley and others

Ghanaian politicians are arguably the richest set of people in the country, and it seems Dr Hassan Ayariga is proof of that. A video shared on YouTube by Kofi TV showed a tour of Mr Ayariga's gorgeous 10-bedroom mansion.

Hassan Ayariga's stunning 10-bedroom mansion. Photo credit: Kofi TV

Speaking to Kofi TV, Hassan Ayariga stated that the mansion has two pent-houses, a 30-seater cinema room, a gym, four kitchens, two balconies and 16 washrooms.

Hassan Ayariga's house has a cinema room. Photo credit: Kofi TV

The property also has a walkway that joins two houses on the premises together, a barber shop, a salon, two boys' quarters, four guest washrooms, a study area for kids, two swimming pools and much more.

Watch a video of a full tour of the house below.

Many netizens were amazed at the stunning property and its high-end, luxurious features. They took to the comments section to congratulate the politician and wish for the same. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Odoom Emmanuel said:

Thank God for his blessings in your life. I am happy for you Boss

Opambuor Media commented:

Let me tap into his blessing than saying it’s vanity oo

Leonard Sam added:

I hope in God...our story will be like this or better than this. Amen

Bhim Natives opined:

Hmmm people get money for Ghana ohh herhhhh

FunPage added:

All along I thought the building belongs to separate individuals

The compound of the house was replete with several exotic cars, such as a Rolls Royce, Infinity, Toyota Land Cruiser and Bentley, among others.

