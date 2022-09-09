Gorgeous Houses Of John Dumelo, Samini, And Other Ghanaian Celebrities Who Contribute To Ghana's Development
- Not all celebrities in Ghana are after the glamorous lifestyle or seeking vain glory; some are contributing to the country's development
- These celebrities have either developed their respective communities and associations or are developing technology that would make life easier for Ghanaians
- They show off their mansions on social media to prove that they are still doing well despite their expending resources to help society
Some Ghanaian celebrities are all about making an impact. They capitalize on their fame and fortune to help society. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions celebrities helping society and living in enviable mansions.
John Dumelo
John Dumelo is a Ghanaian politician, actor, and businessman who has been commended for his developmental projects in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon. One of his significant projects is helping the community to dredge drains to prevent flooding. John Dumelo said that while he would not hesitate to follow the correct procedures to carry out any task, he does not believe seeking authorization to preserve lives and property is necessary.
Samini
Popular Ghanaian musician, Samini, has paid his dues in Ghana's entertainment industry. He has now turned his attention to helping the student body of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) by serving as the current SRC President. Samini asserted that he is going to make a difference and make an impact before his term ends. He continued by saying that his role as SRC President will help him understand governance in the country.
Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr
Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr is the son of a famous Ghanaian preacher, scientist, and businessman called Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Kantanka Jnr has followed in his father's footsteps and managed his father's company which produces, assembles, and sells local luxury cars in Ghana.
Source: YEN.com.gh