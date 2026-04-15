DJ Switch had resurfaced with new photos, showing a striking transformation from the young girl many Ghanaians first watched on TV to a confident young woman at 18

Now based in the United States, she had been focusing on her education while still carrying the legacy that made her a household name

Her latest post had quietly reminded fans of her journey, sparking reflection on how far she has come over the years

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian DJ Switch has returned to public attention after sharing new photos on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse into her life today.

DJ Switch resurfaces with photos showing how she has changed. Image credit: DJswitchGhana

Source: Instagram

The young star, known off stage as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, did not say much in her post, but the images quickly got people talking. For many, it was not just about seeing her again but noticing how much she had grown.

DJ Switch is now 18 years old and currently living in the United States, where she is furthering her education. Over the years, she has kept a relatively low profile, making her recent appearance online one of the few updates fans have had about her life.

Many Ghanaians still remember her rise to fame on Talented Kidz, where she stood out as a confident and energetic performer. At the time, she quickly became a household name, with her DJ skills and stage presence earning her widespread admiration.

Following her win, she moved on to bigger stages and gained international recognition, including performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra. Her journey at the time suggested a young talent on a fast-rising path.

However, as the years went by, DJ Switch gradually stepped away from the spotlight, focusing more on her personal growth and schooling. This shift meant fewer public appearances, leaving many fans with memories of her early days.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Netizens reacted to DJ Switch's transformation

While DJ Switch has not shared details about her next steps, her latest post has renewed interest in her journey. For many, it served as a reminder of how time has passed since her breakthrough moment.

Her recent photos have now brought those memories back, with many expressing happiness at how much she has changed.

In the images, she appears more mature and composed, marking a clear transition from the young girl many first saw on television.

Check out some comments below:

Mr__Asante commented:

"This girl is gradually growing."

Its.samed_one commented:

"You've grown beautiful! Keep shining 🔥🔥🔥."

Kuam.i commented:

Right now you turn woman be that oo ❤️❤️."

Khadijamusasacko commented:

"Erica, you’ve grown beautiful."

Mr.kariey commented:

"You are always looking so clean and very active. May the universe bless you😍😍."

Empress Lupita reappears in April 2026 looking calm, transformed and beautiful at the naming ceremony in Koforidua. Image credit: Godpapa the greatest, nicholas_ayman

Source: UGC

Empress Lupita showed a massive transformation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Lupita, whose real name is Jocelyn Chayah, has resurfaced in a new video that is quickly gaining attention on social media.

For many Ghanaians, her name became widely known during a controversial period when she and her partner, Godpapa the Greatest, went viral on TikTok for their unusual spiritual claims and disturbing content involving their children.

In a video circulating online, Empress Lupita was seen in Koforidua, dressed in white and attending what appeared to be a naming ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh