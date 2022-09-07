Real estate is a lucrative business; no wonder many celebrities like Fela Makafui are venturing into it to make some decent cash

Celebrities are known to make a lot of money from their craft, but the money they stand to make from real estate cannot be over-emphasised

The real estate industry in Ghana has grown over the past decade, with many private individuals and companies venturing into it.

The real estate industry in Ghana is booming, with many people venturing into it as a lucrative business. Many celebrities in Ghana are now entering the business to earn some residual cash, aside from the money they make from their various professions. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions these celebrities below.

Fella Makafui

Popular Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has revealed on Instagram that she will soon launch her real estate business called Fella Homes. The actress already owns several businesses like a cosmetics and a media company.

Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has set up a real estate business for her children called "k_and_a_properties". According to the company's Instagram handle, the real estate business builds, sells and rents out luxury homes and apartments. Watch a video below of how Tracey Boakye visited one of her building sites.

Jackie Appiah

Veteran Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is purported to be a real estate mogul who owns 7 apartments in Cantonments. Ghanaian actor and C.E.O of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, disclosed discussions about the source of funding for Jackie Appiah's new Trassaco mansion. He said that Jackie made her first investment in real estate while still residing in her mother's home.

Prof. Paa Kwesi Nduom, Cheddar and Other Ghanaian Celebrities Who Own Properties Abroad

YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebrities with real estate businesses abroad in an earlier story. Some well-known personalities have made a name by owning houses overseas, such as Prof. Paa Kwesi Nduom and others.

Such celebrities have prospered in Ghana and felt it essential to purchase real estate overseas. Since construction is among the most expensive economic ventures, having many properties is one surefire method to assess someone's wealth.

