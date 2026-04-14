The appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars did not come out of nowhere

Before his appointment, he had already conducted a detailed assessment of the team under Otto Addo

He has since been handed a four-month contract, with the deal set to be reviewed based on his performance at the World Cup

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Carlos Queiroz has been officially unveiled as the new Black Stars head coach, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming his appointment on Monday, April 13.

The decision comes just 13 days after the departure of Otto Addo, as Ghana moves quickly to steady the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz’s reputation for building disciplined sides within a short period played a key role in his selection.

Carlos Queiroz's profound understanding and analysis of the Black Stars under Otto Addo convinced the GFA. Photos by Tim Nwachukwu and Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

How Carlos Queiroz landed Black Stars job

While his résumé carries weight, it was his detailed assessment of the Black Stars that ultimately set him apart.

According to GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, the Portuguese coach arrived with a clear understanding of the team’s current state.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Asante Twum disclosed that Queiroz presented a thorough breakdown of Ghana’s recent struggles, along with a roadmap for improvement.

“Carlos Queiroz provided a detailed analysis of his observations of the Black Stars, from their AFCON qualification failure to World Cup qualification. He showed strong knowledge of the team’s player profiles and outlined how he intends to guide the Black Stars’ progress from the group stage at the World Cup.”

His presentation reportedly covered key areas such as defensive frailties, transitional play and overall structure.

More importantly, it aligned with the federation’s desire to restore consistency and competitiveness on the global stage.

Carlos Queiroz's four-month contract as Black Stars coach begins with immediate effect from his confirmation on April 13, 2026. Photo by Simon Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz leads Ghana to 2026 WC

Queiroz now steps into the role with a clear mandate. He has been handed a four-month contract, with renewal dependent on his performance at the World Cup.

Reports suggest he will earn around $100,000 per month and will be permitted to bring on board four names to add to the current Black Stars backroom staff.

The challenge ahead is immediate. Ghana open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia three days later in Group L.

Despite the limited preparation time, Queiroz brings a wealth of tournament experience.

According to FIFA, this will be his fifth World Cup as a coach, having previously led Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Interestingly, he also guided South Africa to qualification for the 2002 tournament but left his role before the competition began.

For Ghana, the hope is clear. That Queiroz's experience, combined with his tactical clarity, can quickly restore belief and deliver results when it matters most.

Inside Queiroz's bold demand, which was snubbed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s new coach, Carlos Queiroz, made a bold salary demand before replacing Otto Addo.

According to journalist Muftawu Nabila, he initially asked for a salary four times that of his predecessor before agreeing to a lower figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh