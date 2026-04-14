Edwin Gyimah has been offered legal advice in a bid to reclaim his eight-bedroom house, currently occupied by his family

A lawyer, in a TikTok video, detailed the necessary steps the footballer can take to get back the house

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

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A Ghanaian lawyer has waded into the brouhaha surrounding Edwin Gyimah’s disputed eight-bedroom house in Ghana.

Known on TikTok as @marigoldmawenaalloteyesq, the lawyer stated that the relatives of Edwin Gyimah are living in the house because of his permission.

Ghanaian lawyer offers advice to Edwin Gyimah on how to reclaim his house. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio, @kasapafm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Turning to the law, she explained that Edwin Gyimah has two options he could explore to get back his house.

The first option is to hire a lawyer to write a notice to quit, giving them three months to vacate the house.

The second option she suggested is for the footballer to sue his relatives and seek ejectment and recovery of possession.

“Edwin GYIMAH, instead of going to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa Fuo FM to air your problems, get a lawyer to write a notice to quit for you giving your mother and sister time to move out of your property. If that fails, take them to court since giving them permission to live in your home does not transfer ownership to them. Ask the court for an order of ejectment and recovery of possession. Your mother and sister may respond that you gave them permission to live in your house for their lifetime, but that is still not ownership. The court may extend the stay, but will still make them move out,” her caption read.

Edwin Gyimah vs his family

Social media went wild on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after Edwin Gyimah appeared on Auntie Naa’s “Oyerepa Afutuo” show over a dispute that had persisted between them for years.

The 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender cried as he detailed efforts made to move back into his home, but to no avail.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

He accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and of illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah claims family disputes and spiritual attacks derailed his career and personal life. Photo: @CitiSportsGHA

Source: Twitter

At the time of writing, the video of the lawyer sharing legal options available to Edwin Gyimah had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lawyer’s suggestion sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Skylar commented:

“I’m just scared it might not be in his name.”

Candy opined:

“You are always telling us the truth. Your teachings have really opened my eyes. Now we are channeling our energy into our work, no time.”

Edwin Gyimah’s baby mama levels accusations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah’s baby mama levelled new accusations days after he dragged his family to Oyerepa FM.

In a video, the footballer’s former partner claimed alleged mistreatment by him towards her and his family members.

Source: YEN.com.gh