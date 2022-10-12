Famous American model and socialite, Kourtney Kardashian, has labelled herself as the Queen Of Halloween and rightly so

Many were in amazement as she recently displayed an extravagant show of Halloween decorations in her plush Calabasas mansion

She showed netizens a table decorated with skulls, spiderwebs, pumpkins, flowers, ravens, and candles

Kourtney Kardashian of the famous Kardashian family gave netizens a sneak peek into her expansive property to show off the creepiest decorations in anticipation of Halloween. On the first day of October, she shared some Halloween decorations adorning the inside and outside of her home, beginning with two massive skeletons standing on either side of her front gate.

Kourtney's house shows two massive skeletons stationed at the door. Photo credit: Kourtneykardash

The celebrity also videotaped her dining area, appearing to be completely decorated for Halloween. The footage was also uploaded on her husband, Travis Barker's, Instagram Stories.

Fans were shown a completely set table decorated with skulls, spiderwebs, pumpkins, flowers, ravens, and candles, as well as numerous enormous silver skeletons seated there. One of the skeletons was wearing a white bridal veil at the table.

Kourtney shows off her Halloween decorations. Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian

The funniest image, though, could be of Kourtney wearing her skeleton costume and having devil horns added to the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a devil's horn (left). Photo credit: kourtneykardash

It would not be the first time Kourtney Kardashian showed off her Halloween decorations. She has been showing off her Halloween and Christmas decorations for several years. Kourtney displayed a similarly comparable tablescape in 2021.

Some bizarre Halloween decorations by Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: The Sun

She posed at her dining room table wearing a black mini dress. A group of skeletons were grouped behind her, arms encircling one another. The table contained spiderwebs, taper candles, skulls, flowers, and other items.

