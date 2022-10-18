A 28-year-old artist called Sam Cox has decorated his six-bedroom house with unique doodle designs, which makes it beautiful to see

According to Sam, it has been his lifelong ambition to live in a doodle environment, so he is satisfied with what he has done with his house

Sam Cox explains that the passion began when he was doodling over his parents' house when he was 15

Few people are bold enough to employ unconventional methods, but that is not the case with Sam Cox, who has decorated his house with cartoon-like doodle designs. Every room and item in his six-bedroom house is covered with a black-and-white design, such as the living room, dining area, bathroom and bedroom.

Sam decorates his house with doodle art. Photo credit: www.nbcnews.com

During a tour of the mansion, Sam Cox told NBC News that after drawing over his bedroom at his parents' house when he was 15, he realized he wanted to live in a totally doodled atmosphere. Sam explained that he paid for his present house by selling his increasingly well-liked doodle art.

The bedroom is covered with doodle art. Photo credit: www.nbcnews.com

Sam acknowledged that many other street and graffiti artists, as well as the cartoons and video games he loved as a child, have impacted him along the road.

Sam and his partner sit in the living room covered with doodle art. Photo credit: www.nbcnews.com

His career as an artist took off in 2017 after videos of him painting doodle designs went viral and earned him 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The couple sits in the dining area. Photo credit: www.nbcnews.com

These days, his works fetch tens of thousands of dollars and are used in promotional collaborations with well-known companies like Puma, Fendi, and Samsung. He works in the open, where crowds can see him work.

