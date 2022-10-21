A construction company has designed and built a beautiful shipping container school in Ghana, which has piqued the interest of several netizens

The video was shared on YouTube by Gigo Production Group, and they detailed the construction process from the beginning to the end

Many are seeking more affordable ways to build rather than relying on traditional brick and block building materials

A construction firm is blazing the trail for other real estate companies to follow by building a school with shipping containers. The construction process, which shows how the school was built right up to when it was finished, was shared on YouTube by Gigo Production Group.

Shipping container school in Ghana. Photo credit: Gigo Production Group G.P.G

Source: UGC

The high cost of building materials has forced people and real estate companies to consider other innovative, affordable ways to build. Today, houses, offices, and schools are made of shipping containers, plastic bottles, rammed earth, and raffia palms.

The video of the shipping container school showed areas such as the vast compound, library, and reception area, among others. Watch the video below.

Many netizens were impressed with the school and took the time to say a word or two. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

D A said:

Oh wowww. This is beautiful and well done.

Flava 69 commented:

Beautiful

Lib Hopper asked:

@Gigo Beautiful school and grounds. What do you estimate the cost would be for building something like that in Ghana using bricks vs containers?

OhemabizTV enquired:

This is amazing, well done, and it looks really good. If I decide to go ahead with building a container home how do I get in contact with you?

