A Spanish architect, Alberto Figueroa, designed a classroom block for a high school campus in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The architect used local materials in the construction process and engaged the services of local workers

The design of the classroom block adopts colourful kente patterns as a way to respect the traditional culture

An Italian architect, Alberto Figueroa, has led a team of international volunteers and local labourers to design and build a classroom block for a high school in Abetinim. The project's purpose was to construct a school building using local resources and construction methods, therefore utilizing local labourers and boosting the local economy.

The classroom block is designed with colourful kente patterns. Photo credit: Cortesía de Alberto Figueroa

Many of the project's international volunteers were graduates and students of architecture who gained expertise with green building techniques, like using "rammed earth."

The project was purposely designed to blend with the environment and interact with the community. The building's position and structure were built to reduce direct sunlight exposure, boost indirect sunlight, and remove the need for artificial lighting and the accompanying expenditures.

A look inside the classroom. Photo credit: Cortesía de Alberto Figueroa

In addition, the roof's design serves two purposes: it first collects rainwater for later usage in the restrooms and offers optimum acoustics.

The base of the school building project was made with rammed earth, whiles the structure was made with wood, which provides cross ventilation and indirect sunshine inside the building. The building has also been designed with colourful kente references.

The school project resulted from the non-profit NKA foundation's international competition. The project has been converted into a video to instruct future architecture students, project directors, NGOs, and volunteers on the construction process.

