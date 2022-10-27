Former WWE champion, Kofi Kingston, has constructed an ICT lab in Atwima Takyiman in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The Ghanaian boxer believes that the project will equip junior high school students with the necessary knowledge and skills needed in ICT

Many have lauded the project and are impressed by Kofi's willingness to give back generously to his hometown

Ghanaian professional wrestler, Kofi Kingston, has launched a project to teach junior high school pupils in rural areas more about ICT. In his village of Atwima Takyiman in the Ashanti Region, the Ghanaian-American professional wrestler constructed an information and communication technology (ICT) centre. The centre will include instruction in critical thinking, creative problem-solving, media and information literacy (MIL), and computer literacy.

Fellow wrestlers lift Kofi Kingston after winning WrestleMania 35. Photo credit: MassLive.com

Kofi posted a video showing the facility's construction, which got underway in August 2021. The WrestleMania 35 champion posted updates on the lab construction, which he calls CLICK for Quality Education Foundation library, on his social media pages. Facebook user Kwabena Nsafoa also posted images of the building.

The wrestler expressed excitement about developing his first community-based ICT library and said further projects are in the works. He explained:

The Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region is where the first CLICK Center is currently being constructed. We have a lot going on, and we'll be providing updates so you can see how far we've come.

