A Ghanaian TikToker, @elkay.gh, shared a video on social media showing a vacation resort in Takoradi, Ghana

In the video, he explained that the vacation spot was not a plush place in Miami but rather a holiday destination in Ghana

Several netizens on social media were impressed by the video and took to the comments to share a few words

A Ghanaian TikToker, @elkaygh, is putting Ghana in the limelight by showing a video of a Takoradi hotel that could rival exotic holiday destinations in the USA. The TokToker showed the poolside and the vast compound with palm trees in the video and captioned it, "Nope! This is not Miami. This is Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, Ghana".

TikToker flaunts a hotel in Takoradi that looks like Miami. Photo credit: @elkaygh

The Atlantic Hotel is a luxury hotel in Takoradi, one of the leading holiday destinations in the region. The hotel has heavily contributed to tourism in Ghana's Western region and is popular for its luxury rooms and picturesque environment.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the beautiful scenery and shared their experiences visiting the hotel resort in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

DANNYbuoye1 said:

I’ve been there, and it’s the place to be! The rooms, the food, the pool...

Kathleen Abena Adu-Gyamfi commented:

Taaaadi to the whole ewiase

Kathleen Abena Adu-Gyamfi added:

Taaadi y3 wa adze Oye

Beccalin asked:

But how can you compare this to Miami Beach?Ah

Aku Shika added:

Wow! this is beautiful! I just hope it does not only target the foreign market, but is affordable enough for the average Ghanaian to visit and have fun

