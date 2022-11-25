A YouTuber, Bobby, shared a video on social media that showed him flaunting the house his aunt built in Ghana after relocating from the U.K.

The man took netizens on a virtual tour of the property and showed off various aspects of the house

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

A YouTuber, Bobby Jobson, shared the inspiring story of how his aunt relocated from the U.K. to build her dream house in Ghana. He shared a video of his aunt's Ghanaian home on social media and took netizens on a virtual property tour.

UK-based woman relocates to Ghana to build her dream home. Photo credit: The Jobsons

In the video, Bobby showed off areas such as the living room, guest area, bathroom, kitchen, dining area, and others. Bobby's aunt, Mrs. Flo, explained that she always had an attachment to Ghana, and her decision to settle permanently in Ghana was cemented when she married a Ghanaian.

Mrs. Flo added that when she first saw her dream house, She instantly fell in love with it and custom-built it to her taste. Several netizens were impressed by the final look of the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Kofi Ahinful said:

The good thing in Ghana is you own the land and your house for generations to come.

Etonge Jovi Juliana added:

This is the real thing to do, Africans. Let's go back and develop our own land coz we are treated as strangers all over Europe.

D.D.T. remarked:

This is beautiful to see, my wife and kids say Ghana is our place. Coming from Houston Texas

