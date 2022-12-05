A beautiful woman shared on TikTok how she quit her job and sold off her house and car to live her best life in Ghana

In the video, she showed her workplace in America, the house she lived in, and the car she drove before making the big decision to relocate to Ghana

Several netizens were impressed by what she had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user, @_theblessedhalls, shared how she quit her job and sold off her house and car to relocate permanently to Ghana. In the video, she showed the house where she lived in America, the car she drove and the job she had to leave behind.

Pretty lady quits her job in the US and sells her house and car to live in Ghana. Photo credit: @_theblessedhalls

After she touched down in Ghana, she made a video with some school kids to show how happy she was with her new life in Ghana. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the TikToker's relocation from the US to Ghana

Several netizens were amazed by her bold decision and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

maadwoaherself said:

This is a very big decision you made

Marcia added:

Sis, I am currently on that journey. My heart and soul is in Ghana oo, this Europe I no fit anymore oo

Black skin remarked:

This life no balance oo...eiii. We want to come there, and the folks over there want to come to Ghana

OneLife opined:

I appreciate and admire your courage to escape the prison of our mind that paralyzes us in fear. Living your best life

Woman Moves From America To Ghana, Lives in Coconut House That Is Off The Grid

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Leslie Jones, a lady from Los Angeles in the United States, moved to Ghana and currently lives off the grid in a coconut home. Leslie disclosed that her house was hand-woven from coconut leaves, bamboo sticks, and wood. The American woman claimed she chose to live in a coconut home since she didn't have enough money to pay for an Airbnb when she opted to remain in Ghana for three months.

