A TikToker @soheil.var astonished netizens by showing the miniature replicas of all the stadia at the Qatar World Cup

He mentioned the names of each stadia, showed their miniature versions and told a brief story about their architecture

Several netizens were impressed by the TikToker's show and took to the comments to express their thoughts

A TikToker @soheil.var took to social media to display miniature versions of all the stadia in Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place. He briefly spoke about each stadia and ended at the Lusail Stadium, where the World Cup finals would be played.

Man shares video of replica stadia of the venues at the World Cup. Photo credit:@soheil.var

The first stadium he mentioned was Stadium 974, which gets its name because it was made from 974 shipping containers. Next, he spoke about the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, its many neon lights, and the fact that training complexes surrounded it.

The next stadium he mentioned was Al Bayt Stadium, and he said it was designed to look like a traditional Arabic tent. The TikToker mentioned the names of the remaining stadiums and briefly talked about their architectural designs.

Watch the full video below.

Netizens react to the designs of the miniature World Cup Stadia

Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

NavyBlue said:

These stadiums are the most beautiful ones in the world. No wonder the West is jealous and tells everyone to boycott Qatar. Go Qatar! We are all watching!❤️

David commented:

If it is Argentina vs Portugal then bro you're gonna need more seats because everyone gonna be watching

GABRIEL added:

Definitely! The one that Zaha Hadid designed is as stunning as always

Pedro opined:

40,000 capacity? Thats literally nothing for a World Cup stadium

