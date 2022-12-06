Celebrated gospel artiste Diana Hamilton recently celebrated her 44th birthday in the UK, which led to many celebs sending her their wishes

She received a surprise birthday cake from a UK-based church and urged the visitors to enter her place of abode

Several netizens were impressed by the kind gesture and took to the comments to express their good wishes to the birthday celebrant

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Hamilton celebrated her 44th birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Several celebrities, such as Joe Mettle and Nana Ama McBrown, made videos to wish Diana well and to celebrate with her.

The gospel musician was surprised to receive a birthday cake at her UK home from a church. She urged the visitors to enter her UK residence with the cake. Representatives from the church entered Diana's room, with her large bed, lampstand and television on display.

Netizens react to video showing how Diana Hamilton celebrated her birthday

Several netizens wished Diana Hamilton a happy birthday and took to the comments to wish her well. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

abena_1909 said:

Happy Birthday, Auntie Diana. God bless you!!❤️

anniebiritwum added:

Blessed birthday Auntie D, Today isn’t special to you alone. It means a great deal to all of us. We thank God for your life. Love you, biggg

dotohenewa remarked:

You’re blessed and highly favoured. Enjoy your birthday. You’re dearly loved by your people. They did well for you. Enjoy ❤️

jeslord98 prayed:

Happy Birthday, Auntie Dee. May your dream of expanding personally and in Ministry come to pass

abena155a commented:

Awww, today is my Mommy's birthday. Wishing you a great one, mommyYou will live long, ok. l love you so much

