A building expert made a video to share how Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa lost GH₵300,000 on her building project

He highlighted the mistake she made and mentioned how others can avoid making the same error

Several netizens were thankful for the real estate expert's advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A building expert with the YouTube channel "Africa Building Hub" made a video explaining how popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa lost about GH₵300,000 of her hard-earned money when building a house. He mentioned the specific mistake the TikToker made in the home building process and shared how others could avoid repeating the same error.

Construction expert shares how people can avoid the building mistake Asantewaa made. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub and GH Gossip

Source: UGC

Mistake Asantewaa made when building her house

According to the construction expert, the mistake Asantewaa made was that she trusted her friend too much. He explained that it was Asantewaa's friend that advised her to use the money she made from TikTok to build a house.

He added that Asantewaa left the entire building project in the hands of her friend without any proper supervision.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How people can avoid making the mistake Asantewaa made

The construction expert stressed that people should devote enough time and attention to any venture that they were spending money on, especially building projects. He advised against leaving building projects in the hands of others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react the construction expert's video

Several netizens were thankful to the building expert for his advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@gladysjohnson2320 said:

How sad for a friend to treat her like that

@KeepinitRealLiz commented:

Thank you so much for sharing this video for all of us

@kojomensah7474 asked:

So why did she not contact you about building? Look how long you have been around

Construction expert shares how people can build houses in harsh economic times

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the construction expert shared ways by which people could build houses despite financial difficulties. He explained that using alternative building materials was one method individuals might still construct homes while having financial issues. Many online users thanked him for his guidance and shared their opinions in the post's comments area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh