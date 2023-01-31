A construction expert became a lifesaver when he shared how people could build houses despite economic hardships

He explained that one way people could build houses despite financial difficulties was to use alternative building materials

Several netizens were thankful to him for his advice and expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post

A construction expert with the TikTok handle @africabuildinghub made a video on social media to show people how they could build houses despite economic challenges. The one-minute and twenty seconds video he posted generated a lot of buzz on social media.

A construction expert shares how people can build a house despite financial troubles. Photo credit: @africabuildinghub

Source: UGC

The real estate expert stated that, for people to build houses despite financial difficulties, they should consider using alternative building materials. He explained that there were different grades of cement used for specific purposes.

He cited an example saying that people could consider the lesser grade of cement for plastering floors so that they could save costs. He gave the same example for buying tiles for the home. The expert stated that people do not have to buy the most expensive tiles, especially when it is needed for places like the bathroom and toilet.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the construction expert's assertions

Several netizens were thankful to the TikToker for sharing the advice with them. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Bougie By Byna said:

Your building will look expensive if your decor is great. No one will have time to check the quality of the building material

Ruky Brimah remarked:

Buying cheap tiles is a no no...the shine and finishing count

Hajj-Bansi asked:

What type of cement will you need in doing floor concrete?

